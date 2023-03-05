HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

National Safety Day observed at NLCIL

Speaking after hoisting the Safety Flag, Prasanna Kumar, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NLCIL called upon the employees to accord topmost priority to safety

March 05, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) observed the 52nd National Safety Day on its premises on Saturday by administering a safety pledge to its employees. According to a release, National Safety Day is observed every year to remind employers, employees, and others concerned of their responsibilities in making the workplace safer.

Speaking after hoisting the Safety Flag, Prasanna Kumar, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NLCIL called upon the employees to accord topmost priority to safety. He urged the workers and employees of NLCIL to strive towards achieving the goal of zero-incident safety culture through stringent measures.

NLCIL Directors, Mohan Reddy (Project and Planning), Suresh Chandra Soman (Mines and Finance), Samir Swarup (Human Resources), Neeraj Kumar, Chief General Manager (Safety) and employees of various departments were present.

Related Topics

Puducherry

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.