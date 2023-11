November 16, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday organised an event at Raj Nivas to mark the National Press Day. In her brief address, she acknowledged the contribution of the media to nation-building. The media has a vital role to play in the dissemination of government programmes and schemes, she said.

The Lt. Governor said she would take steps to conduct next year’s National Press Day as a government event.

