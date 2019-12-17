Puducherry

National painting exhibition under way at Auroville

Sachidananda Mohanty, third from right, and other members of the Auroville Foundation releasing the event brochure.

About 160 exhibits on display at the event which will go on till December 24

About 70 artists from across the country are exhibiting their works at the second national painting exhibition at the Kalakendra Art Gallery, Bharat Nivas, Auroville.

The group show hosted by the Pondicherry Art Akademy features works of both established and upcoming artists.

About 160 exhibitions reflecting a wide variety of media and genres have been showcased at the event.

Platform for artists

Sachidananda Mohanty, governing board member of Auroville Foundation and former Vice-chancellor of Central University of Orissa, inaguarated the exhibition.

On the occasion, he complimented the Akademy for offering a platform for emerging artists. Senior artists A. Viswam and Sirpi.

Karoona Moorthy from Chennai, K.K. Segar, Akademy president and G. Sridalaadevi, secretary addressed the gathering.

The show will be on till December 24. The gallery will be open from 9 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. on all days.

