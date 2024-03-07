National moot court from today

March 07, 2024 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The three-day “All India Moot Court Competition on Consumer Law” hosted by the Dr. Ambedkar Government Law College begins at its Kalapet campus on Friday.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy is scheduled to open the event organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Government of India.

Students from 62 institutions from different parts of the country have registered for the competition, S. Srinivasan, college principal said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The preliminary and quarter-final rounds will be held on Saturday, while the semi-finals and finals are slated for Sunday.

Cash awards up to ₹1,10,000 will be given to the winners, runners up, best male counsel, best female counsel, best memorial, and best researcher.

The Ministry will felicitate the champions and runners-up of the competition at a function coinciding with World Consumer Rights Day on March 15, in Mumbai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.