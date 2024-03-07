GIFT a SubscriptionGift
National moot court from today

March 07, 2024 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
The Dr. Ambedkar Government Law College is hosting a three-day All India Moot Court competition on consumer law, beginning Friday.

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The three-day “All India Moot Court Competition on Consumer Law” hosted by the Dr. Ambedkar Government Law College begins at its Kalapet campus on Friday.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy is scheduled to open the event organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Government of India.

Students from 62 institutions from different parts of the country have registered for the competition, S. Srinivasan, college principal said.

The preliminary and quarter-final rounds will be held on Saturday, while the semi-finals and finals are slated for Sunday.

Cash awards up to ₹1,10,000 will be given to the winners, runners up, best male counsel, best female counsel, best memorial, and best researcher.

The Ministry will felicitate the champions and runners-up of the competition at a function coinciding with World Consumer Rights Day on March 15, in Mumbai.

