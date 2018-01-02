‘National Medical Commission Bill will breed corruption’

In view of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) declaring January 2 as the Black Day for medical practitioners all over India, IMA – Puducherry State Chapter on Tuesday addressed the media in protest against the National Medical Commission Bill.

Stating that they could not go on strike due to short notice and they had to take prior permission, IMA – Puducherry State chapter president Dr. G. Sreenivaasan said that the National Medical Commission Bill sought to replace the Medical Council of India (MCI). “The Commission will not comprise wholly of medical officers or doctors unlike the MCI. This is a pro-private management bill that will breed corruption,” he said.

Dr. Sreenivaasan added that the Bill also removed all regulations to start medical colleges. In such colleges, only 40% of the seats would be reserved for the meritorious students and the remaining 60% could be filled on their own flexibility, fixing any amount as fees. “The doctors who come out of these institutions will not be on par with the meritorious students,” he said.

The State chapter’s general secretary A. Manikandajothi added that the Bill also allowed those who completed unani or ayurveda to practice allopathy by completing a one year bridge course. “The IMA opposes the Bill and we are also against allowing medical graduates from foreign countries to take up National Licensing Examination to practice medicine here. This will curb the opportunities of doctors in our country,” he said.

He added that since the Bill has been referred to the Standing Committee, they would wait for the IMA’s decision.