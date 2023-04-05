ADVERTISEMENT

National Institute of Technology, Puducherry to host West Bengal students as part of student exchange programme, Yuva Sangam

April 05, 2023 02:51 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Under this year’s Yuva Sangam, 45 students from higher educational institutes in Puducherry will be visiting West Bengal for a week, sometime between April 15 and May 15; a similar group of students from West Bengal will be touring Puducherry during the stipulated period, as per a statement

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Technology, Puducherry (NITPY) has been designated as the nodal office in the Central government’s second edition of the Yuva Sangam student exchange programme between the Union Territory and West Bengal this year, to facilitate greater understanding and cultural exposure among educational institutions.

According to an official statement from NITPY, under this year’s Yuva Sangam, 45 students from higher educational institutes in Puducherry will be visiting West Bengal for a week, scheduled sometime between April 15 and May 15, 2023. A similar group of 45 students from West Bengal will be touring Puducherry during the stipulated period.

As nodal office, NIT Puducherry will organise this trip, said the statement. Expenditure towards travel, food, and accommodation will be taken care of by the organisers. Undergraduate, postgraduate students, and young persons will be considered for selection.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Yuva Sangam is conducted by the Ministry of Education under the Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat scheme (EBSB). The Ministries of Home Affairs, Culture, Tourism and Youth Affairs, Sports, Information and Broadcasting, Railways and North Eastern Regional Development play distinct roles in organising these nationwide programmes.

Interested young adults in the age group of 18-30 years may register on the portal https://ebsb.aicte-india.org/. The last date for registration is April 9, 2023. For more details, contact: Ram Jethmalani, nodal officer, EBSB, NIT Puducherry on 9003309561 and ramjethmalani@nitpy.ac.in.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US