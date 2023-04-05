National Institute of Technology, Puducherry to host West Bengal students as part of student exchange programme, Yuva Sangam

April 05, 2023 02:51 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The National Institute of Technology, Puducherry (NITPY) has been designated as the nodal office in the Central government’s second edition of the Yuva Sangam student exchange programme between the Union Territory and West Bengal this year, to facilitate greater understanding and cultural exposure among educational institutions.

According to an official statement from NITPY, under this year’s Yuva Sangam, 45 students from higher educational institutes in Puducherry will be visiting West Bengal for a week, scheduled sometime between April 15 and May 15, 2023. A similar group of 45 students from West Bengal will be touring Puducherry during the stipulated period.

As nodal office, NIT Puducherry will organise this trip, said the statement. Expenditure towards travel, food, and accommodation will be taken care of by the organisers. Undergraduate, postgraduate students, and young persons will be considered for selection.

Yuva Sangam is conducted by the Ministry of Education under the Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat scheme (EBSB). The Ministries of Home Affairs, Culture, Tourism and Youth Affairs, Sports, Information and Broadcasting, Railways and North Eastern Regional Development play distinct roles in organising these nationwide programmes.

Interested young adults in the age group of 18-30 years may register on the portal https://ebsb.aicte-india.org/. The last date for registration is April 9, 2023. For more details, contact: Ram Jethmalani, nodal officer, EBSB, NIT Puducherry on 9003309561 and ramjethmalani@nitpy.ac.in.