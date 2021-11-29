National honour for student of Pondicherry University

PUDUCHERRY

29 November 2021 01:18 IST

Venkata Subramanian, a student of Pondicherry University, has been selected for the National Award for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities under the category ‘Outstanding Creative Child Persons with Disabilities.’

Mr. Subramanian, a first year student of M.A. (Sociology) of the university, was chosen for the award for excelling in multiple skills ranging from music and abacus to yoga and social work.

A recipient of the Bal Shakti Puraskar in 2020, he will be conferred the national award at a function in New Delhi on December 3.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has made arrangements for all awardees to take part in the ceremony and their return home.