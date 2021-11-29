Puducherry

National honour for student of Pondicherry University

Venkata Subramanian, a student of Pondicherry University, has been selected for the National Award for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities under the category ‘Outstanding Creative Child Persons with Disabilities.’

Mr. Subramanian, a first year student of M.A. (Sociology) of the university, was chosen for the award for excelling in multiple skills ranging from music and abacus to yoga and social work.

A recipient of the Bal Shakti Puraskar in 2020, he will be conferred the national award at a function in New Delhi on December 3.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has made arrangements for all awardees to take part in the ceremony and their return home.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2021 1:18:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/national-honour-for-student-of-pondicherry-university/article37743997.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY