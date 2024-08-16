GIFT a SubscriptionGift
National flag hoisted in Puducherry to mark De Jure Transfer

Published - August 16, 2024 08:42 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Rajesh B Nair
Rajesh B Nair
The Union Territory observes August 16 every year as De Jure Transfer Day and the national flag is hoisted at Kizhoor village to mark the transfer of French territories to India on the same day in 1962. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The national flag was hoisted at Kizhoor village on Friday to mark the De Jure Transfer of French territories to India on August 16, 1962. The Union Territory observes August 16 every year as De Jure Transfer Day. The national flag is hoisted at Kizhoor, around 22 km from the town, as it was in that village the people of Puducherry gathered to hold a referendum to reject French rule.

Of the 178 members, including elected members of the Representative Assembly and the municipal councillors of Pondicherry and Karaikal who took part in the referendum at Kizhoor, 170 favoured merger of the French Indian territories with India. On August 16, 1962, the French government conceded the merger of Pondicherry and other French establishments through the De Jure Transfer. 

Agriculture Minister C. Djeacoumar hosted the tri-colour, in the presence of Speaker R. Selvam, Deputy Speaker P. Rajavelou and senior officials. The dignitaries, later paid floral tributes at the monument, as a mark of respect to the freedom fighters. Many freedom fighters were felicitated on the occasion.

CM skips flag hoisting

Like in the previous years, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy was conspicuous by his absence at the flag hoisting ceremony. 

After he came to power, heading the National Democratic Alliance government in 2021, this was the fourth consecutive year that the Chief Minister is missing the function. On all four occasions, the official invitation had named the Chief Minister as the chief guest. As in previous instances, the Chief Minister’s office did not issue any official reason for his absence from the ceremony where he is expected to hoist the national flag.

Incidentally, Mr. Rangasamy did attend the temple car festival at Veerampattinam on Friday morning.

