National Fisherfolk Forum urges Puducherry government to ban joy boat rides in Chunnambar River

February 02, 2024 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The National Fisherfolk Forum has urged the Puducherry government to ban joy boat rides in the Chunnambar River. It said the recent increase in tourism-related activities posed a threat to the livelihood of fishermen.

In a statement, M. Ilango, former MLA and chairperson of the forum, said a large number of inland fishermen were dependent on the river for their livelihoods. Fish species in the river had “dangerously depleted” owing to the increase in joy rides run by the government as well as by private players. Coupled with the discharge of plastic waste and sewage into the river, this has threatened the livelihood of fishers who are struggling to make ends meet, the statement said.

The Forum urged the government to immediately ban all joy rides in the river and protect the livelihoods of fishermen.