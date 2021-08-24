National Fisherfolk Forum submits memorandum to Union Minister

Making diesel and kerosene available at affordable prices to fishermen feature among their list of key demands

The National Fisherfolk Forum (NFF) has taken up with Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister for Fisheries, a set of key demands, including making diesel costs affordable as fuel expenditure had a direct and day-to-day bearing on their livelihood struggle.

In a memorandum submitted recently to the Union Minister in Delhi, NFF chairperson M. Ilango pointed out that traditional fishermen use motorised boats, boats with out-board motors (OBM) and mechanised boats, and diesel was the main propelling fuel for craft that ventured into the sea for multiple days (though in some States, catamarans use kerosene as fuel for their OBMs). Fishermen, who undertake long expeditions, spend anywhere between few thousand and few lakh rupees per trip on fuel expenditure alone. Quite often, they return without sufficient catch to meet expenses and end up paying heavy interest for loans taken from private money lenders.

“We request that fishermen be provided diesel and kerosene at cost price, without any customs or excise duties, service tax, sales tax or any other impost or cess,” said the memorandum of the NFF, which is the only national-level organisation that has membership in all 36 States of India, including all 13 coastal ones.

Apart from fuel at cost price, the NFF also raised among its key demands, the long-standing appeal to include traditional fisher communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes and enhance Budgetary allocation in the newly-minted Ministry of Fisheries, given that the sector was earning foreign exchange to the tune of ₹45,000 crore per annum and contributing to the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The community is also seeking recognition of fishing on a par with agriculture.

Mr. Ilango, who was part of delegations that have been engaged in consultations on important fishermen issues with the Centre at several levels since NDA-I, said while negotiations did result in the formulation of several national-scale schemes for fishermen, the renewed focus of NDA-II under Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the coastal community raised hope that some other important long-standing issues would also be addressed.

He pointed out that negotiations had been on for years to have a separate Ministry for Fisheries, bifurcating it from the Ministry of Agriculture. During the interim Budget presented in February 2019, it was announced that the existing Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries, under the Ministry of Agriculture, would be bifurcated and a new Department of Fisheries would be constituted.

The NFF, that did not accept this announcement, had been pushing its case and welcomed the Prime Minister’s decision to carve out a separate Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, following through on his announcement from April 2020, Mr. Ilango said.

The NFF memorandum, which welcomed schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Matsaya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), urged the Centre to extend the benefit of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana to the fishing community, popularise fuel efficient fishing equipment and communication devices through subsidy schemes.