National Fisherfolk Forum demands declaration of fishing as an essential service

The National Fisherfolk Forum (NFF) has demanded the declaration of fishing as an essential service, facilitating fishermen with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) while venturing out into the sea to eke out their livelihood during the lockdown.

In a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, former MLA and NFF chairperson M. Ilango said that fish was a cheap source of protein for a large section of the population in the country. Fish is an essential component in most of the States along with cereals, pulses and vegetables.

In the wake of the current lockdown, fishermen have abstained from venturing into the sea, losing their livelihood. The NFF has already sought a monthly allowance of ₹6,000 each for fishing households as a temporary measure due to impending losses in the fishing sector and the impending monsoon season trawling ban, he said.

Mr. Ilango said that fishing should be declared as a essential service. An announcement in this direction will not only protect their livelihood but also ensure the required supplementary food to the poor and needy sections of society to increase their immunity levels, he said.