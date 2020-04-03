Puducherry

National Fisherfolk Forum demands declaration of fishing as an essential service

In a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, former MLA and Forum chairperson M. Ilango said that fish was a cheap source of protein for a large section of population in the country

The National Fisherfolk Forum (NFF) has demanded the declaration of fishing as an essential service, facilitating fishermen with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) while venturing out into the sea to eke out their livelihood during the lockdown.

In a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, former MLA and NFF chairperson M. Ilango said that fish was a cheap source of protein for a large section of the population in the country. Fish is an essential component in most of the States along with cereals, pulses and vegetables.

In the wake of the current lockdown, fishermen have abstained from venturing into the sea, losing their livelihood. The NFF has already sought a monthly allowance of ₹6,000 each for fishing households as a temporary measure due to impending losses in the fishing sector and the impending monsoon season trawling ban, he said.

Mr. Ilango said that fishing should be declared as a essential service. An announcement in this direction will not only protect their livelihood but also ensure the required supplementary food to the poor and needy sections of society to increase their immunity levels, he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 3, 2020 5:07:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/national-fisherfolk-forum-demands-declaration-of-fishing-as-an-essential-service/article31248661.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY