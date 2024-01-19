GIFT a SubscriptionGift
National equestrian championship under way in Auroville

January 19, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Trotting ahead: About 40 well-groomed horses and their riders from across India are participating.

Trotting ahead: About 40 well-groomed horses and their riders from across India are participating. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The first set of competitions for the National Equestrian Championship in Dressage have commenced at the arena of the Red Earth Riding School (RERS) in Auroville.

About 40 well-groomed horses and their riders from across India are participating in the event, being held from January 18-26, which marks a milestone for the region by being the first national championship in any sport hosted here, organisers said.

Prior to the launch of events in the preliminary and elementary dressage category, the RERS had scheduled a mandatory health check by veterinarians for the participating animals on Thursday. The nine-day exposition of excellence in dressage features some of the finest riders and horses from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chennai and Udhagamandalam, besides Auroville. Among various equestrian events, the dressage can be likened to a ballet on horseback. The rider and horse team up to perform a series of movements or ‘tests’ in front of the jury. These tests are not just a display of technical prowess, but a dance of mutual respect and understanding between the horse and rider, according to Jacqueline Kapur, RERS founder.

One of the high points of the championship is the freestyle dressage segment where performances unfold in tune with a music score in the background. Each rider presents a choreographed routine, showcasing a unique bond between horses and humans.

