National Award for Pondicherry University professor

President Droupadi Murmu conferred the National Teachers Award to C. Jaya Sankar Babu, Head of the Department of Hindi, Pondicherry University at an event in New Delhi in connection with Teachers’ Day.

A press note from the university said Mr. Babu is one among 16 teachers of higher education institutions in India selected by the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education.

This is also the first time that the National Awards for Teachers is (NAT), hitherto restricted to school teachers, is being conferred on higher education teachers, the press note said.

The awardee, who carries a vast experience in teaching, journalism and research, has been playing a vital role in spreading e-Literacy in the area of computing in Indian languages, the press note said. He has created 33 multi-disciplinary technical and job-oriented courses at higher education level in Hindi at the Pondicherry University and penned Hindi text books.

Vice Chancellor i/c of Pondicherry University K. Tharanikkarasu felicitated Mr. Babu for the award. Clement Sagayaradja Lourdes, Director Culture and Cultural Relations, Rajneesh Bhutani, Registrar i/c, D. Lazar, Finance Officer i/c and others participated in the felicitation event

