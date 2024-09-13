GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

National Award for Pondicherry University professor

Published - September 13, 2024 11:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
President Droupadi Murmu presenting the National Teacher Award to C. Jaya Sankar Babu, Head of the Department of Hindi, Pondicherry University at an event in Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu presenting the National Teacher Award to C. Jaya Sankar Babu, Head of the Department of Hindi, Pondicherry University at an event in Delhi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

President Droupadi Murmu conferred the National Teachers Award to C. Jaya Sankar Babu, Head of the Department of Hindi, Pondicherry University at an event in New Delhi in connection with Teachers’ Day.

A press note from the university said Mr. Babu is one among 16 teachers of higher education institutions in India selected by the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education.

This is also the first time that the National Awards for Teachers is (NAT), hitherto restricted to school teachers, is being conferred on higher education teachers, the press note said.

The awardee, who carries a vast experience in teaching, journalism and research, has been playing a vital role in spreading e-Literacy in the area of computing in Indian languages, the press note said. He has created 33 multi-disciplinary technical and job-oriented courses at higher education level in Hindi at the Pondicherry University and penned Hindi text books.

Vice Chancellor i/c of Pondicherry University K. Tharanikkarasu felicitated Mr. Babu for the award. Clement Sagayaradja Lourdes, Director Culture and Cultural Relations, Rajneesh Bhutani, Registrar i/c, D. Lazar, Finance Officer i/c and others participated in the felicitation event

Published - September 13, 2024 11:36 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.