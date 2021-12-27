Puducherry

National art expo under way in Auroville

Variety on display: The exhibition features about 190 works in different media and styles.  

Over 90 artists from 19 States have displayed their works at an ongoing national art exhibition at the Kalakendra art gallery, Bharat Nivas, in Auroville.

Different styles

The exhibition, which features about 190 works in different media and styles, is hosted by the Pondicherry Art Akademy.

The show was opened recently by Transport Minister Chandira Priyanga.

Jayanti Ravi, Secretary, Auroville Foundation, K.K. Segar, artist and akademy president and G. Sridalaadevi, secretary, participated in the inaugural.

The event draws to a close on Tuesday.


