National Achievement Survey 2021 gets underway

PUDUCHERRY

15 November 2021 23:08 IST

A total of 14,749 students in classes III, V, VIII and X took the National Achievement Survey (NAS 2021), which was initiated nation-wide recently.

Significantly, NAS 2021 is the first achievement survey conducted after the release of the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP), and after a pandemic year that saw educational institutions shut for months on end.

According to the School Education Department, the NAS 2021 was held in all management schools, including government, private aided and unaided institutions.

The NAS, which is conceptualised and driven by the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT), aims to collate qualitative data sets on what students know, understand and can do with their knowledge as a result of their educational experiences.

“Based on the assessment, the NCERT will identify gaps in learning and recommend remedial measures,” said P.T. Rudra Goud, Director of School Education.

The results of NAS 2021 will be prepared in the form of District Report Cards, State/U.T. reports and national reports to enable the States and Union Territories in capacity building for teachers and education officials.