January 11, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Members of the Narikurava community on Wednesday staged a protest near the Puducherry municipality to condemn the alleged high-handedness of law enforcers during a recent raid in their colony at Odeanpet. They shouted slogans against the police and Forest Department officials for allegedly entering their dwellings in search of wild meat. They also accused them of rude behaviour.