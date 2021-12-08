Narikuravas petition Puducherry Chief Minister

The Narikurava community has urged Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to take appropriate measures to improve their means of livelihood.

A section of members, especially women, belonging to the community, on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister seeking his intervention to improve their living conditions in the Union Territory.

The members said in the prevailing situation the community found it difficult to eke out a living. An official should be appointed to ascertain the present living conditions of the Narikuravas.

A scheme should be implemented on the likes of Tamil Nadu government to improve the living condition of the Narikuravas in the Union Territory.