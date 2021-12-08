Puducherry

Narikuravas petition Puducherry Chief Minister

Seeking help: Members of Narikurava community submitted a memorandum to CM urging him to take steps to improve their living conditions.   | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The Narikurava community has urged Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to take appropriate measures to improve their means of livelihood.

A section of members, especially women, belonging to the community, on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister seeking his intervention to improve their living conditions in the Union Territory.

The members said in the prevailing situation the community found it difficult to eke out a living. An official should be appointed to ascertain the present living conditions of the Narikuravas.

A scheme should be implemented on the likes of Tamil Nadu government to improve the living condition of the Narikuravas in the Union Territory.


