Narayanasamy, Vaithilingam administered COVID vaccine

PUDUCHERRY

04 March 2021 02:28 IST

Former CM always an advocate of politicians taking the jab

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and MP V. Vaithilingam became the first political personalities to take the COVID-19 vaccination in Puducherry.

The veteran Congress leaders were administered their first dose of the vaccine at the Government General Hospital.

They were also put up in the waiting room for about half an hour for observation for any adverse reaction.

Advertising

Advertising

Instill confidence

Even before the roll out of the first phase of the nation-wide vaccination programme, Mr. Narayanasamy had been an advocate of politicians setting an example by taking the jab to instil confidence and remove fears among the public about the vaccines.

Mr. Narayanasamy had also undergone RT-PCR tests on at least four occasions, that returned negative, after legislators or staff at the Assembly tested positive for COVID-19.