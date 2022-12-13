  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Who are the goal-scorers in FIFA World Cup semifinals before Qatar 2022?

Narayanasamy urges Puducherry government to promulgate ordinance banning online gambling

It is spoiling the lives of several families so the Puducherry government should immediately bring out an ordinance

December 13, 2022 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau
Former Chief Minister V.Narayanasamy

Former Chief Minister V.Narayanasamy | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Monday urged the All India N.R. Congress-led National Democratic Alliance government in the Union Territory to promulgate an ordinance to ban online gambling.

Addressing a press conference, he said online gambling was widely prevalent in Puducherry. There are reports of people getting financially trapped in online gambling. The government had promised to bring a legislation to ban the game, he said.

“Home Minister Namassivayam himself assured to bring a legislation but nothing concrete has happened. Probably, the government did not want to act as several ruling party legislators are involved in online gambling business. It is spoiling the lives of several families so government should immediately bring out an ordinance and then introduce a bill in the Assembly,” he said.

Responding to the charges levelled against him by Mr. Namassivayam, the former Chief Minister said the Home Minister has no moral right to criticise him as he had switched political loyalties several times in his career.

“Even in my ups and downs with Congress, I am still in the party. Mr. Namassivayam was a minister in my government and switched to the BJP before elections. He was with another party before. So, the Home Minister has no right to criticise me,” the former Chief Minister said. The Home Minister had recently stated that Mr. Narayanasamy did not contest in the Assembly polls as he feared electoral defeat.

The Congress party would soon bring out evidences of corruption in the AINRC led NDA government, he added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.