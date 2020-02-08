Narayanasamy urges industry to set aside 60% jobs for locals

Promising all assistance in setting up industrial units in the Union Territory, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Friday urged industries to focus on recruiting 60% of their workforce from the local population.

Speaking at the Southern Regional Council meeting of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here, the Chief Minister said that in return for the assistance given to the entrepreneurs they should give preference to the locals during recruitments.

Mr. Narayanasamy added that his government was keen to promote tourism and automobile component manufacturing industry. In the last three and a half years, he said many strides had been taken in the tourism sector, especially in the hospitality industry. During the period, around 1800, big and medium size restaurants had come up in the U.T., he added.

Expressing interest in working closely with CII, the Chief Minister said the industry body had already agreed to develop three government schools in U.T. as smart schools. He also requested CII to take up lighting works on the Beach Road and upcoming new Marie Building under the Corporate Social Responsibility programme. Mr. Narayanasamy also unveiled a plaque to mark the 125th year celebrations of CII.