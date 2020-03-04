Narayanasamy urges Centre to revert to 2010 format of NPR

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Wednesday asserted that the collection of data during enumeration and house listing should be on the lines of the exercise taken up during the 2010 NPR, he said. Additional details should not be sought.

In a statement, Mr. Narayanasamy registered a strong protest against the Centre’s move to collect specific details on “place of birth of father and mother, last place of residence, mother tongue” along with other information like Aadhar (optional), voter ID card, mobile phone and driving licence numbers.

Already, Bihar and Kerala had rejected as “unacceptable’ the new initiative since the collection of additional information has come to cause panic and unnecessary fear.

People were concerned that the exercise was a precursor to the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), he said.

Mr. Narayanasamy said it would not be possible for old and destitute people to furnish details since they would not have the details with them. Hence, this was a step in the wrong direction and the collection of data should be on the same lines as those adopted in the 2010 Census.