Narayanasamy urges Centre to appeal against release of Rajiv case convicts

PCC chief exhorts party workers to carry forward ideals of former PM Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary

November 14, 2022 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leaders paying tributes to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary in Puducherry on Monday.

Congress leaders paying tributes to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Monday urged the Centre to appeal against the premature release of six convicts involved in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the birthday anniversary celebrations of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru at the PCC office, he said the party cannot accept the release of convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

“We will wait for the Centre’s decision on appeal, otherwise the party will approach the Supreme Court for a review of its order. Ordinary Congress workers cannot accept the release of the convicts,” he said.

PCC chief A. V. Subramanian exhorted party workers to spread the ideals of Nehru. “The country is passing through a critical phase when values upheld by the former Prime Minister are under threat,” he said.

“Nehru was the champion of secularism and democracy. Both the concepts are under threat now. The Congress workers have a huge responsibility of carrying forward the ideals of the former Prime Minister,” he said.

Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V. Vaithilingam, former Minister M. Kandasamy, PCC vice president P. K Devadoss and former whip R. K R Anantharaman werepresent.

