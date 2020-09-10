Narayanasamy unhappy over absence of officials

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Wednesday expressed his displeasure about Secretaries not being present at work during office hours.

He conveyed his unhappiness over the style of functioning of some Secretaries to the Chief Secretary after conducting a surprise inspection at the Chief Secretariat.

Shortly after his visit to the Chief Secretariat, the Chief Minister told reporters that five Secretaries and several subordinate employees were not in their office during working hours.

The relaxation given to employees due to COVID-19 was over by September 1. The employees were duty bound to attend work office from office the beginning of this month, he said.

“I have asked Chief Secretary to take stern action against those abstaining from work without valid reason. Only if Secretaries come to office, they could get the work done by subordinate officers,” he said.