Narayanasamy threatens to sue Bedi for contempt

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy addressing the media at his residence in Puducherry on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: S_S_KUMAR

CM says L-G has been blocking Cabinet decisions

Accusing Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi of constantly interfering with the decisions of the government in the implementation of various welfare schemes in spite of an order of the Madras High Court, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Sunday said he would soon file a contempt of court petition against her.

Addressing reporters at his residence here, Mr. Narayanasamy said the Cabinet had decided to post an official as the State Election Commissioner. But Ms. Bedi questioned and blocked the decision although she had no powers to “interfere” with the decision of the Cabinet.

“It is mind-boggling that Ms. Bedi was holding meetings with officials in the rank of Secretaries and heads of departments without the knowledge of the Ministers concerned. The Lt. Governor had no power to hold such meetings. She does not know the administrative procedures and has been rejecting every decision of the Cabinet,” he alleged.

Referring to the free rice scheme, Mr. Narayanasamy said the government had been facing bottlenecks in implementing it because of the “negative stand” taken by Ms. Bedi. The government wanted to distribute rice to cardholders but Ms. Bedi wanted funds to the quantum of rice to be transferred to bank accounts of beneficiaries.

Mr. Narayanasamy alleged that the Centre had delayed settling the compensation for implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The Centre was yet to release ₹400 crore for the last four months. He said that Puducherry’s main source of revenue was from commercial taxes, excise and transport sectors. The government was facing a severe funds crunch and delay in settling of GST compensation had worsened the situation.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2019 12:00:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/narayanasamy-threatens-to-sue-bedi-for-contempt/article30132241.ece

