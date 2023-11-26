Narayanasamy takes strong exception to T.N. Governor’s statement on Constitution

November 26, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Sunday, November 26, 2023 took strong exception to the Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi’s statement that the Constitution is not a complete document and that it should be critically appraised.

Speaking to reporters, he said this remark of Mr. Ravi is an indirect insult to the framers of the Constitution like B.R. Ambedkar and would only expose that he is not fit to be incumbent of the gubernatorial post.

Mr. Narayanasamy said for the last 10 years, there had been no recruitment of teachers to fill vacancies in government schools in Puducherry. Several candidates with B.Ed either remained unemployed or were getting very poor salaries in the private institutions. This is indeed a matter of serious concern, he said.

He also referred to the plea made by some organisations that the age limit for the posting of primary school teachers should be revised for various categories. When this plea was made to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy by representatives from various organisations, the Chief Minister rejected their demand.

Mr. Narayanasamy also recalled the statement made by Education Minister A. Namassivayam in 2022 that vacancies of graduate teachers could be filled in four months. But nothing has been done and the Government has now issued a notification to recruit retired teachers on a contract basis to fill up the vacancies. This only showed that the Government had left broken promises. He also wanted to know whether Mr. Namassivayam would quit his post because of the delay in filling up vacancies of teachers.

