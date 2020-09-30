Narayanasamy slams BJP for protesting against power tariff

Central government responsible for the hike, says Narayanasamy

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Tuesday blamed the Centre for the power tariff hike in the Union Territory.

In a virtual press conference, the Chief Minister said the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission, appointed by the Centre, was responsible for fixing the power tariff. The territorial administration had no role in the review of power tariff, he said adding that his government, in fact, favoured reducing it in the U.T.

Flaying the BJP for organising a protest in front of the Electricity Department, he said the government was willing to look into demands of any irregularity in power bills.

He also assured students of the Union Territory getting a quota in medical admissions at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research.