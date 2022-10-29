Narayanasamy seeks probe into suspension issue of varsity Registrar

He sees motive behind cancellation of the order by Lt. Governor

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
October 29, 2022 18:49 IST

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Saturday demanded a probe into the suspension of the Registrar of the Puducherry Technological University by the Vice-Chancellor and then the subsequent cancellation of the order by the Lt. Governor.

Addressing a press conference, the former Chief Minister said the V-C had ordered the suspension of the Registrar on corruption charges. Within two hours of the order issued by the V-C, the Lt. Governor came out with a communication cancelling the disciplinary proceedings against the Registrar.

“An impartial inquiry should be conducted as there is a motive behind the cancellation of the suspension order. The government should come clean on the issue,” the former Chief Minister said.

He also demanded fulfilment of government’s commitment to write off loans taken by farmers from cooperatives. The former Chief Minister requested the government to provide age relaxation to candidates applying for teaching posts.

The senior Congress leader criticised Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai for trying to politicise blast that occurred in Coimbatore. The Tamil Nadu government was prompt in taking action after the incident happened. The BJP was trying to use the incident for their political gains, he added.

