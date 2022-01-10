Narayanasamy reiterates demand to scrap NEET

The previous Congress government had passed a resolution urging the Centre to do away with the NEET.

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has requested the Prime Minister to heed to the “concerns of medical aspirants” in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and scrap the NEET.

In a virtual message released to the media, the former Chief Minister said the students from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have been demanding scrapping of NEET for medical admission.

The students, especially from deprived sections of the society found the exam a difficult task due to the State board syllabus they followed in the schools. The political class, especially Congress, DMK, have been demanding scrapping of the qualifying examination for medical courses, he said.

The previous Congress government (headed by Narayanasamy) had passed a resolution urging the Centre to do away with the NEET. The DMK government in Tamil Nadu had passed a Bill in the Assembly to dispense with NEET as qualifying exam for admission to undergraduate medical courses in the State.

“The Prime Minister should listen to the concerns of students and abolish NEET. Otherwise, the lives of hundreds of students from deprived sections aspiring for medical admissions will be in trouble,”

The senior Congress leader also welcomed the decision of Supreme Court to uphold the 27 % quota for medical counselling. The Court has ensured social justice by allowing NEET counselling with 27 % quota, he added.

On the spike in COVID cases in the Union Territory, the former Chief Minister said one of the reasons for the increase was the unregulated conduct of New Year celebrations. Flouting even High Court directions, Ministers were seen participating in the celebrations, he added.

“The Chief Minister has surrendered his authority to convene the Disaster Management Authority to take crucial decisions on COVID management to the Lt Governor. There is noting wrong in taking the advice of Lt Governor but it was not proper for the constitutional head to interfere in the day to day affairs. The Lt Governor made some of the important decisions. Both are responsible for the increase in cases,” he said.

The Chief Minister owed an explanation on why he has abdicated his authority to the Lt Governor, he said.