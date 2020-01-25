Narayanasamy produces Paswan’s letter in High Court

Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Friday produced before the Madras High Court a letter written to him by Ram Vilas Paswan, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, on January 13 this year agreeing to allocate foodgrains for distribution to ration cardholders in the Union Territory.

The letter was produced before Justice C.V. Karthikeyan, who was seized of Chief Minister’s writ petition challenging an advisory issued by the Centre, at the instance of Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Kiran Bedi, last month for continuing the existing practice of disbursing cash instead of free distribution of rice to ration cardholders.

In the letter, the Union Minister referred to an official communication received from the Chief Minister on February 16, 2018 on the issue and pointed out that his ministry had granted in-principle approval for allocation of foodgrains on April 13, 2018.

However, thereafter, the UT administration did not forward a formal proposal, he said.

Further referring to a subsequent meeting between both of them on December 18, 2019 when the Chief Minister reiterated his request for restoration of the earlier system of distribution of subsidised foodgrains in Puducherry, Mr. Paswan said, his ministry had taken up the matter with the Food and Civil Supplies Secretary of the Union Territory on January 7.

“The UT administration has been requested to send a formal proposal for allocation of foodgrains based on the beneficiary details on the PDS portal after fulfilling certain essential prerequisites detailed in the referred communication. You may also like to direct officers concerned of UT administration to expedite the issue and send a formal proposal to this department at the earliest so that allocation orders could be issued,” Mr. Paswan had told the Chief Minister.

Relying upon this letter, senior counsel AR.L. Sundaresan, representing Mr. Narayanasamy, said, when the Union Food Ministry was willing to allocate grains, the Union Home Ministry could not take a diametrically opposite stand and force the local government to disburse cash in lieu of rice to the intended beneficiaries.

After hearing him for a brief period, the judge adjourned the case to February 3 for hearing Additional Solicitor General G. Rajagopalan who had questioned the very maintainability of the case and claimed that the Chief Minister of a Union Territory was not entitled to file a case against the Centre since both of them were not distinct entities.

Another case

Earlier in the day, a Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and R. Hemalatha overruled objections raised by the High Court Registry for entertaining a writ petition filed by Puducherry Local Administration Minister A. Namassivayam against the L-G in her official as well as personal capacity.

Accepting submissions made by senior counsel Satish Parasaran that the High Court had already entertained other cases filed against her both in official as well as personal capacity, the Bench directed the Registry to number the writ petition and list it for admission on Tuesday.