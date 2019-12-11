Puducherry

Narayanasamy presents ₹2.5 lakh cash award to government school

V. Narayanasamy distributing sports kits to government school students on Wednesday.

V. Narayanasamy distributing sports kits to government school students on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The school had achieved first place at the national level for public administration

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Wednesday presented cash award of ₹2.5 lakh to Pavendar Bharathidasan Government Primary School, Koonichanpet as part of the Chief Minister’s award for excellence in public administration.

The Chief Minister’s Office, in a release, said the award was announced during Independence Day celebrations.

The school had achieved first place at the national level for public administration. It was a role model for government schools in increasing enrolment. The school had increased its student strength from 180 to 520, the release said. The award was also in recognition to bring out the best talent of children in extra curricular activities. At the award function held at his residence, the Chief Minister also distributed sports items to students of 16 government schools.

The items were given to the Education Department by a firm under Corporate Social Responsibility Programme. Education Minister R. Kamalakannan and Minister for Health Malladi Krishna Rao were also present at the event.

