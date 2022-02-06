Narayanasamy must apologise for his ‘spy’ remarks, says BJP

‘Congress has misused Article 356 of the Constitution to dissolve democratically elected governments’

The BJP State president V. Saminathan on Sunday demanded an apology from the former Chief Minister, V. Narayanasamy for reported remarks accusing the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) gubernatorial appointees of functioning as spies for the Centre.

Addressing a press conference along with Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Mr. Saminathan condemned the Congress leader’s statement and charged that, on the contrary, it was under the United Progressive Alliance’s (UPA) rule that espionage activities by gubernatorial appointees took place.

The Congress, he pointed out, had dissolved democratically elected governments misusing Article 356 of the Constitution.

In contrast, in the 14 years that the NDA was in power, from A.B. Vajpayee to Narendra Modi, not a single government had been dismissed, he said.

Mr. Narayanasamy, who is to blame for the Congress being reduced to two legislators in the Puducherry Assembly, should tender an apology for the baseless charge, Mr. Saminathan said.

Alleging that no infrastructure development had taken place during the term of the previous Congress government, the BJP leaders said the NDA had undertaken several steps, including a road renovation project.

On the widespread criticism that the Union Territory had been neglected in the Union Budget, Mr. Namassivayam said, “We have conveyed our views and suggestions to the Finance Minister,“ and added that the ₹150 crore out of the ₹230 crore funds required to meet the 7th Pay Commission arrear dole-out had already been provided.

Besides, the Goods and Service Tax compensation has also been released while funding has been increased for various Centrally Sponsored Schemes. Union Jal Shakti Minister Prahlad Singh Patel would soon be visiting Puducherry to hold further consultations on Central funding as well as organisational matters, he said. On reports about rumblings of discontent among Independent legislators supporting the BJP on not being considered for top posts in boards and corporations, the BJP leaders said these issues would be sorted out amicably and dismissed any idea of a threat to the alliance. They were confident that the NDA government would fulfil all its promises and complete the full term.

The BJP leaders evaded responding to questions on the recent meeting between Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and actor Vijay in Chennai ahead of the urban local bodies elections in Tamil Nadu.