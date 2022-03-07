Narayanasamy making false allegations against Puducherry government, says Anabalgan

‘He is only making these statements to divert attention’

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has criticised former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy for making false accusations against the National Democratic Alliance government in the Union Territory.

Party secretary, east, A. Anbalagan in a statement said the former Chief Minister was trying to “gain cheap” publicity by levelling corruption charges against the NDA government.

Challenging Mr. Narayanasamy to provide evidence of wrongdoings by the Cabinet, the AIADMK leader said his party would be the first to seek an investigation if the Congress leader’s accusations turned out to be true.

The former Chief Minister’s criticism against the NDA, Mr. Anbalagan said, did not have any basis and only served to divert the public’s attention. The NDA government had managed to fulfil several of its electoral promises over the past 10 months, the AIADMK leader added.