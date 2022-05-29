Narayanasamy lacks moral right to attack CM, says AIADMK

‘He failed on multiple fronts during his tenure’

AIADMK Secretary (East) A. Anbalagan said V. Narayanasamy, who headed the previous Congress government, had no moral right to attack Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on governance, after failing on multiple fronts during his own tenure.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Anbalagan said the erstwhile Congress government, which was supported by its ally, the DMK, had not taken any concrete steps to prevent the Centre’s move to privatise power distribution in Union Territories across the country, but was now saying it would approach the court against the proposal.

He noted that when the Centre announced reforms in the power sector across the country, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and his deputy O. Panneerselvam vehemently opposed them as they were concerned about the impact such reforms could have on the common man. “That is why the free electricity scheme continues in Tamil Nadu even today,” he said.