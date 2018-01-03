Narayanasamy invites PM to Puducherry

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Wednesday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Union Territory.

Mr. Narayanasamy, who called on Mr. Modi in New Delhi, said he had formally invited the Prime Minister to Puducherry.

The Chief Minister told The Hindu over phone that the Union Territory had expressed its interest to host French President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to India. Mr. Narayanasamy said he had a very “fruitful,” meeting with the Prime Minister on various issues, including development.

Funds allocation

The Prime Minister was apprised on the need to sanction ₹1,250 crore as non-Plan grant and ₹550 crore as compensation for implementing the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations.

He apprised the Prime Minister of the present financial situation and the need for Central assistance in tourism projects.

“He gave a patient hearing and promised to look into all our demands,” the Chief Minister added.