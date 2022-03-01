Narayanasamy has no right to question short Assembly session: Anbalagan
‘The previous Congress government had the unique distinction of not even holding a session for 10 days in a year’
AIADMK Puducherry secretary, east, A. Anbalagan on Tuesday said the former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has no moral right to question the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for holding a short duration session of the Legislative Assembly.
Addressing a press conference, he said the previous Congress government had the unique distinction of not even holding a session for 10 days in a year. The previous government also presented interim budgets at the beginning of every financial year during its tenure. The Congress has no right to speak on legislative democracy, he added.
The former Chief Minister was making accusations because he was not able to recognise the things achieved by the NDA government in a short span of time, Mr. Anbalagan said.
