Narayanasamy draws distinction between Lt. Governor meeting the public and holding an Open House session

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Sunday said while he had no issue with Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan interacting with the public, independently holding a grievance redressal session at the Raj Nivas could be considered as overstepping the Constitutional and legal mandate.

He was responding to Ms. Soundararajan’s defence against his criticism of the undemocratic nature of holding an Open House at the Raj Nivas, claiming that it was the duty of those in public service to meet people. In fact, Ms. Soundararajan, who sent across a letter to Mr. Narayanasamy justifying her meeting up with the public, had attached a compendium of her work as Governor in Telangana and as Lt. Governor in Puducherry.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Narayanasamy said while Lt. Governors or Governors are within their right to meet the public, to schedule a public redress forum was altogether a different matter and beyond the mandate of the Constitutional office, especially when an elected government was in place.

Mr. Narayanasamy said while he had not objected to Ms. Soundararajan interacting with the public, there was no provision in the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963 or the Rules of Business of the Government of Puducherry, that vested the Lt. Governor with the power to unilaterally take up civic grievances. In the event Raj Nivas received complaints from members of the public, due process dictates that it be forwarded to the Minister/Department concerned, he said.

Referring to the compilation of Ms. Soundararajan’s work in Telangana, Mr. Narayanasamy said all one could find on a perusal were her participation in functions relating to the implementation of Central schemes, photographs of politicians calling on her at Raj Bhavan and incidental meetings with members of the public. “There is no evidence of any grievance redress meeting she held in Telangana. So, why an Open House in Puducherry,” he wanted to know.

The privatisation of the Electricity Board, with good performance parameters, was an unnecessary move, Mr. Narayanasamy said. He wanted to know what was the haste and the hidden motivate in the proposed sale of 100% shares of distribution licensee to a private entity when it was not being attempted in other States, even those where the BJP was in power.

Mr. Narayanasamy said the fancy projections about India’s growth and the economy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman flew in the face of the reality of the situation in the country. The GDP growth rate for the fiscal as per the World Bank projection was down to 6.5% when it averaged about 9% during the Congress-United Progressive Alliance (UPA) term, the rupee had slid to its worst value of ₹82 to the dollar against ₹61 during the UPA regime, and the country was in the grip of runaway inflation, he said.

Pointing to the increase of the Below Poverty Line (BPL) population from 12 crore during the UPA term to 22 crore under National Democratic Alliance rule, Mr. Narayanasamy said the latest Global Hunger Index report had India slipping to a ranking of 107 of 121 countries, faring worse than all countries in the Asian region, with the exception of Afghanistan, he said.

On the revived Hindi controversy, Mr. Narayanasamy said the Congress would oppose any attempt to impose Hindi. “While we are not against Hindi, we are opposed to its imposition.”