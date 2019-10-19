Puducherry

Narayanasamy deflecting attention from real issues: Rangasamy

Leader of Opposition N. Rangasamy campaigning for AINRC candidate S. Bouvaneswarane on Friday.

Leader of Opposition N. Rangasamy campaigning for AINRC candidate S. Bouvaneswarane on Friday.   | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

AINRC chief says Congress govt. has failed completely

Leader of Opposition and president of AINRC N. Rangasamy accused Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy of trying to deflect attention from his failures by trying to raise irrelevant issues.

Interacting with mediapersons during his campaign on Friday for AINRC candidate S. Bouvaneswarane for the Kamaraj Nagar Assembly byelection, the former Chief Minister said Mr. Narayanasamy was trying to raise the past discord between his party and AIADMK to hide his government’s failures.

The Chief Minister was not able to provide answers to the questions raised by the Opposition parties and was not able to give an account of the programmes the Congress government had implemented in the last three and a half years, he said.

“The government has failed completely. Hence, he is trying to divert attention from real issues,” he said.

Mr. Rangasamy said AINRC and AIADMK buried the past differences when former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was alive. After the 2016 Assembly elections, AINRC had given the Rajya Sabha seat to AIADMK as a gesture of goodwill, he added.

Recalling his campaign for AIADMK candidate in the Nellithope byelection, he said both parties have been working together even when Jayalalithaa was alive.

