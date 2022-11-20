Narayanasamy defends support for Centre’s review petition in the release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts

November 20, 2022 08:33 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Sunday defended his support of the Narendra Modi-led Union government’s decision to file a review petition against the Supreme Court’s order to release the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Responding to criticism from some quarters about his approval for the decision of the BJP-led Centre, Mr. Narayanasamy told a press conference that “even if your enemies do right, you should support them for that.”

Mr. Narayanasamy said he was glad that the Centre had filed a review petition, which was a measure in consonance with the Congress’ view that the court had erred in granting the release of the convicts in the assassination of a former Prime Minister. He also pointed out that the Centre was challenging the Supreme Court order on the important grounds that as four of the seven released convicts were Sri Lankan natives, the Union government reserved the right of pardon or grant release and not the State government. The Congress will also explore the prospects of impleading as a party in the review petition, he said.

Referring to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy’s remark that the tax hike will be presented without any pain to the people, Mr. Narayanasamy said this was like administering an injection of poison painlessly. As a result of tax increases, the traders and people are suffering greatly, he said.

On the Chief Minister’s reasoning that over-staffing was one of the main reasons for the closure of some cooperative units, Mr. Narayanasamy said while this could be partly true, it could not be denied that most of the indiscriminate hiring of under-qualified persons was carried out by none other than Mr. Rangasamy. The blame for the ruin of the cooperatives lay with Mr. Rangasamy, he alleged.

Mr. Narayanasamy also criticised a tender by the local administration to choose an agency for dumping garbage for a 19-year period on payment of ₹220 crore. Alleging a scam in this proposal as it was unprecedented for any State in India to give a contract for a 19-year term, he demanded that the tender be scrapped.

The Congress leader said while protests against the 10% reservation for the economically weaker sections would continue in Puducherry, the possibilities of filing a review petition in the Supreme Court in this regard was also being explored.