Narayanasamy crossed the line: Bedi

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has decried the “derogatory language” used against her by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Ms. Bedi said: “You have been calling me and the Constitutional office of the Lt. Governor all kinds of derogatory names and heaping unfounded accusations over a considerable period. Last few days its crossed the line of decorum, dignity and decency.”

She appealed to the Chief Minister to “maintain the dignity of your high office.”

She added that the people at large were aghast at the language being used towards a Constitutional position and office.

“I hope you will desist from such a behaviour. The office of the Lieutenant Governor is totally focused on what Puducherry and its people need and is duty bound to ensure that people get what is due to them in letter and spirit,” the letter to the Chief Minister stated.