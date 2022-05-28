Narayanasamy criticises NDA on law and order issue

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy | Photo Credit: The Hindu

May 28, 2022 16:53 IST

Region has turned into a ‘murder town’, says the former Chief Minister

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Saturday criticised the National Democratic Alliance government in the Union Territory on the law and order situation and said the region always turned into a “murder town” whenever Mr. Rangasamy occupied the Chief Minister’s post.

“There has been a spate of murders involving rival gangs in recent times. Industrialists and other businessmen are being threatened by anti-social elements from jail as part of extortion. Ganja and other banned items are freely available. There has also been an increase in incidents of property grabbing, especially those owned by French citizens,“ he said addressing a press conference here.

The senior Congress leader also accused the government of violating norms in giving liquor licenses. Liquor outlets were set up near educational institutions. At least three outlets had recently come up on a small stretch on Bussy Street, he charged.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Criticising the Chief Minister on the privatisation of Electricity Department, he said the decision to hand over the department to a private entity had shown how weak Mr. Rangasamy had become after aligning with BJP.

“Mr Rangasamy assured the employees that he would not take any decision without consulting them. Now, after pressure from the BJP, he signed the file to privatise the department. The previous Congress government had disagreed with Centre’s decision and had passed a resolution opposing the move. Mr. Rangasamy has betrayed the employees,” he said.

The Secular Democratic Progressive Alliance would intensify the agitation against power privatisation in the coming days. The alliance would also decide on approaching court on the issue, he said.