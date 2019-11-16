Narayanasamy calls on Union Finance Minister

Puducherry CM apprises Sitharaman about U.T.’s financial problems

Puducherry CM apprises Sitharaman about U.T.’s financial problems

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Friday called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at her office in New Delhi.

According to a government source, the Chief Minister had reiterated his government’s demand to include Puducherry under the terms and conditions of 15th Finance Commission. He apprised the Finance Minister on the urgent need to include the Union Territory under the ambit of the Finance Commission so as to get more funds.

Central grant

He brought to her notice the financial difficulties faced by the government due to the reduction of Central grant to 27%.

The U.T. would be eligible for 42% grant if it was included under the recommendations of Central Finance Commission, the source said. The Chief Minister requested Ms. Sitharaman to consider the government’s demand to write off legacy loan of around ₹2000 crore, which was taken when there was no separate account for Puducherry in the Reserve Bank of India.

Before the opening of a separate public account in 2007, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs used to borrow the money with the guarantee of the Union government.

The administration wanted the Centre to write off the legacy loan, the source added.