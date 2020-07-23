Narayanasamy announces ₹1 lakh solatium

The Puducherry administration will provide solatium of ₹1 lakh each to the families of those who died of COVID-19 in the Union Territory, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said on Thursday
Winding up a discussion in the Assembly, on the situation, raised by DMK leader R. Siva and AIADMK leader A. Anbalagan, he said that as on Thursday, 33 people had succumbed to the virus. The families of those residing in containment zones would get essential items worth ₹700.
The government had taken all necessary steps to prevent the spread of virus, he said urging people to follow the advisory given by various authorities for personal safety.
Before initiating the discussion, the Chief Minister said the government had initiated steps to correct a mistake in the budget speech related to naming of school breakfast scheme. The existing scheme would continue in the name of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and a new scheme would be named after former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. The issue was raised by AIADMK.
Protesting against the government decision, AIADMK members staged a walkout.
