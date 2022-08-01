Narayanasamy agrees with Stalin on use of Governors by Centre

‘Centre trying to destroy democratic principles and secular fabric of the country’

Agreeing with the views expressed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin about the Centre’s efforts to overrun elected governments through Governors, senior Congress leader V. Narayanasamy on Monday said Mr. Stalin was facing a similar situation as he did during his tenure as Chief Minister of the Union Territory.

“I completely agree with Mr. Stalin. The Centre is trying to govern Opposition-ruled States through Governors. I can understand his pain as I have gone through a similar situation when the Centre tried to run a parallel government using the then Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi ,” he said, addressing a press conference. The Tamili Nadu Chief Minister, while recently participating in an online conclave, had criticised the Centre for running parallel governments using Governors.

The Centre was trying to destroy the democratic principles and secular fabric of the country, he said, adding the development of the nation could be achieved only through cooperative federalism. The Union government and State government should function in unison for development of the country.

Coming down heavily on All India N.R. Congress-led National Democratic Alliance government in the Union Territory, he said Chief Minister N. Rangasamy had surrendered his constitutional responsibilities to the Centre in a bid to protect his chair. The government was run by the Lt Governor, he added.

.The Pradesh Congress Committee will organise padayatras in all 30 constituencies from August 9 to 15 to educate the people on the anti-people economic policies of the Union government. The padayatra was also aimed to create awareness among the people on the dangers of communal politics, he added.

When asked to comment on separate meetings convened by a section of Congress leaders, Mr. Narayanasamy said he would not wish to deliberate on internal issues of the party in public. “We have already formed a core committee. Issues will be discussed internally,” he said.