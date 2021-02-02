Narayanasamy accuses Nadda of spreading ‘falsehood’

It is regretful that a national president of a party spoke without knowing facts: CM

Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Monday accused BJP president J. P. Nadda of spreading ‘falsehood’ on the issue of closure of textile mills, ration shops, non-disbursement of salary to employees of cooperative societies and on devolution of Central funds.

Producing documents of the communication the Puducherry government had had with the Centre and Lt. Governor on the issues before the media at Puducherry Congress Committee office, the Chief Minister said Mr. Nadda was wrongly briefed by someone on the issues in the Union Territory. “It is regretful that a national president of party spoke at a public meeting without knowing the facts. At least next time when he comes, he should get a proper briefing. I will be writing to him urging him to prove the charges,” he said.

A Cabinet meeting on February 13, 2019, decided to introduce VRS as per the wishes of employees in Anglo French Textiles.

The decision was to close damaged A and B units and run the C unit. But the Lt. Governor referred the subject to the Centre as she did not agree with the Cabinet decision, he said

While the Centre wrote back on September 5, 2019, asking the government to elicit the views of the Labour Department, the Lt. Governor in January 2020 ordered the closure of all units.

Similarly, the Cabinet took the decision to distribute rice and the then Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan on April 13, 2018, agreed to the government proposal. But the Lt. Governor on September 5 that year ordered distribution of money to the beneficiaries’ account, he also said.

The money for providing salary to employees of societies was set aside in the budget but the Lt. Governor refused to accord financial sanction, he said. “We are not responsible for the closure of mills, ration shops and not disbursing salary to the employees. It was the Centre and the Lt. Governor who are responsible for the decisions,” he charged.

On the charge that Central assistance was reduced from 70% to 30% when he was a Central Minister, the Chief Minister said the proposal was agreed by Mr. Rangasamy when he was the Chief Minister.

“Mr. Rangasamy agreed to the proposal so as to borrow money from the open market. If I was the CM, I wouldn't have agreed to the decision,” he said.

Former Union Minister Veerappa Moily, who is one of the party’s election in-charges for the Union Territory, said the Congress would not be affected by the defections to BJP.

“We will be able to cleanse the party of defectors before the election and it will help in rejuvenating the party. We were expecting these kinds of developments because BJP has adopted poaching as a method to establish the party rule after they came to power in 2014. In around 10 States they adopted poaching from other parties to establish their rule. It came a bit late in the Union Territory,” he said