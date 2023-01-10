Narayanasamy accuses govt. in U.T. of laxity in dealing with drug menace

January 10, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Former Chief Minister of Puducherry V. Narayanasamy has accused the AINRC-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the Union Territory of laxity in its approach to curb the menace of drugs and other banned tobacco products.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, the senior Congress leader said there had been free flow of ganja after the NDA government came to power. Now, new forms of substance abuse are coming into the market, he said, and added: “We are getting complaints about the sale of ganja and banned tobacco products to school and college students. There is complete laxity in handling the situation.”

Hitting out at the government in the Union Territory, the former Chief Minister said the liquor policy followed by the government led to opening of more bars and pubs in residential areas. Residents are complaining about the noise pollution caused by the pubs in their locality. The government has violated all rules by allowing liquor outlets to function near schools, religious places and residential areas, he said.

“The government is a complete failure as even legislators supporting the ruling dispensation are resorting to protest,” he added.

Mr. Narayanasamy also challenged BJP leaders in Puducherry to respond to corruption charges he had raised against the government.

T.N. Governor’s attitude

He condemned the attitude of Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi in the Assembly, and said: “Mr. Ravi had become a tool in the hands of the Prime Minister and Home Minister. The Governor’s conduct in the Assembly would remain as a black day in the history of Tamil Nadu.”

Later in the day, he attended a function in the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office to felicitate the newly appointed Youth Congress president Anandbabu Natarajan. PCC president A.V. Subramanian and vice-president P.K. Devadoss were among those who attended the function.