Narayanasamy accuses Bedi of creating discontent among people

Lt. Governor’s interference in blocking schemes leading to law and order issues: CM

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Friday said Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi’s “interference in blocking schemes was leading to law and order issues”.

In an online press conference, the Chief Minister said the Lt. Governor continued to interfere in the government’s efforts to solve people’s issues.

“Her actions are causing discontent and frustration among the people, resulting in law and order issues. The Lt. Governor should understand that the views of people are against her. I think officials surrounding the Lt. Governor are misguiding her,” the Chief Minister said.

The government had decided to provide tax concessions to cab/omni van operators for six months to compensate the loss they incurred during the lockdown.

When the file was forwarded to Raj Nivas, the Lt. Governor returned it, raising several queries. Several States have given tax concessions to cab operators till December, he said.

“Her decision led to cab operators and drivers hitting the streets on Thursday,” he said.

The government, again, forwarded the file to the Lt. Governor, seeking financial sanction for providing at least six months of pending salaries, out of 11 months, to government-aided schoolteachers.

“I hope the Lt. Governor will clear the proposal at least this time. The teachers have done no wrong, and if some schools have erred, I am ready to change the rules. The teachers are in penury as they have not received salary for 11 months and now, Deepavali too is coming,” the Chief Minister said. Nobody should take steps to “cheat” government employees. Salaries have already been budgeted for government servants, and it is the responsibility of the administration to disburse it, said Mr. Narayanasamy.

Earlier in the day, after flagging off a dengue awareness rally, the Chief Minister said the ‘Vetrivel Yatra’ by the BJP in Tamil Nadu was aimed at creating communal discord. The government would not allow anyone to whip up communal passions in the Union Territory.

He said the government was taking every step to prevent the outbreak of dengue during the northeast monsoon.