Namassivayam inducted into BJP’s national executive

PUDUCHERRY

08 October 2021 12:15 IST

The Puducherry Home Minister said he would work tirelessly for the growth of the BJP in the UT

Puducherry Home Minister A. Namassivayam is among those inducted into the BJP’s national executive.

The party central leadership had, on Thursday, announced the revamped 80-member decision making body.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J. P Nadda, Mr. Namassivayam said he would work tirelessly for the growth of BJP in the Union Territory. BJP Puducherry president V. Saminathan and Speaker R. Selvam also greeted the Home Minister.

Mr. Namassivayam had left the Congress due to differences of opinion with the party’s local leadership before the last Assembly polls and joined the BJP.